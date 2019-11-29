Children and their parents are invited to attend the annual Christmas on the Square on Saturday, December 7, 2019 on the Courthouse Quadrant of the Square in downtown Camdenton.

Children and their parents are invited to attend the annual Christmas on the Square on Saturday, December 7, 2019 on the Courthouse Quadrant of the Square in downtown Camdenton.

Activities will begin with the Running of Elves 5K at 8:30 AM. At 10:00 AM, festivities will kick-off with games, ornament making, chocolate snowmen, prize drawings, craft tables, music, cookie decorating, petting zoo, hot dogs, hot chocolate, cookies, and more! In addition, attendees can register for ham drawings provided by Camden County elected officials. All activities (with the except of the Running of Elves 5K) are free, including the hot dogs and hot chocolate.

The Hawthorn and Oak Ridge Choirs perform. Santa will arrive at 11:30 AM with the Releve' Dance Studio performing at 11:15 AM. School quartets and solos will be performing from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.

People are encouraged to bring canned goods that will then be turned in to the LAMB House food pantry as part of the Can-Do Challenge. A Can-Do trophy will be given to those bringing in the most canned goods-categories include Churches, Businesses and Clubs/Organizations.

This event is sponsored by the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce.