An alleged home invasion that left one man dead more than four years ago has taken an interesting twist with the arrest of a 50-year-old Stover man who is now accused of murder.

Morgan County authorities have arrested the man they now believe staged a home invasion and prodded a witness to go along with his story after he shot and killed Ronald Lee Salmons at a residence on Dorsey Lane outside Versailles on March 17, 2015.

Thomas Capps is now facing murder and armed criminal action charges. Capps is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

According to information released at the time of the murder, Morgan County deputies were called to 12945 Dorsey Lane where they found at the body of a man lying outside the residence. The body was later identified as Salmons. He had been shot .

A witness at that time alleged Salmons, who lived nearby, had forced his way into the residence armed with a knife, threatening the occupants inside. During the altercation inside the residence, Salmons had been shot and fled outside where he collapsed.

The witness has now stepped forward and told authorities, Capps made it appear that there had been a struggle and shooting inside the residence to make it appear that it had been self-defense. the witness says Capps told him what to tell authorities when they arrived.





