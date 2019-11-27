The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be presenting a production of "A Christmas Story" by Phillip Grecian and directed by Beth Buffe on Thursday and Friday evenings December 12 and 13.

The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be presenting a production of "A Christmas Story" by Phillip Grecian and directed by Beth Buffe on Thursday and Friday evenings December 12 and 13. The play based on the motion picture “A Christmas Story” distributed by Warner Brothers.

Based on a memoir about growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s, follows 9-year-old Ralphie in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” This classic play will be presented at the Sunrise Beach Community Center (15133 North Hwy 5) in Sunrise Beach. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with play beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Admission to this production will be $10 for adults and $5 for 12 and under. Reservations are not required. For more information call 573-374-0374. Members included in the photo: Lilly Smith, Julian Proctor, Lilly Barnes, Jocelyn Bachofer, Layla Thurman, Avah Long, Shawn Cahail and Kylah Long.