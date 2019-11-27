Steps Dance Studio continues a magical holiday tradition, celebrating their 20th annual production of The Nutcracker.

Steps Dance Studio continues a magical holiday tradition, celebrating their 20th annual production of The Nutcracker.

Ring in the Holiday Season with the Lake's very own full-length production of The Nutcracker Ballet presented by STEPS Dance studio at School of the Osage, Cummings Auditorium Saturday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

Nutcracker performances are presented all over the world during the holidays and each one has it's own variation of the beloved story by E.T. Hoffman. For STEPS Dance Studio it is no different. STEPS has presented the Nutcracker year after year and are pleased that it has become a “Magical Holiday Tradition” at the Lake, bringing audience members to the performance from all around.

STEPS Nutcracker features more than 40 young student dancers ages three to seventeen, in the roles of Gingersnaps, Angels, Mice, Soldiers, Dolls and more performing alongside professionals in the community. This year’s talented seniors Lacey White and Kaitlin Lumb will perform various featured roles to bring this beautiful ballet to life.

Alumni student Joyce Brother returns to dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy on Saturday evening as well as various other parts throughout the weekend. Along with our returning performers Josh Crane as Mr. Tannenbaum and Cole Perkins as a party child, we welcome Hunter Hahm, as Fritz, who comes to us from Jefferson City.

Returning to portray Godfather Drosselmeyer, as he has so professionally performed for many years, is Tim Williams a.k.a. Captain Scalawag. Tim has played an active role in the theatre arts community at the Lake.

Back by popular demand, STEPS drama coach Mary DeMichele, will once again be offering “Footnotes” before the performance. This informative session explains the background history of the Nutcracker and has proven to be a popular addition to the production.

The Nutcracker is an enormous production that takes a village to bring to the stage each November. The shared experiences, the teamwork, the inspiring artistry and the unique feeling of being a part of something special in the community keep them coming back for more.

Tickets are $15 for reserved seating (center), $12 for reserved seating (side), and $10 for general seating. Purchase tickets online at www.stepsdancestudiolakeoftheozarks.com or call the studio at 573-694-2861.