The dream of owning a home is as American as, well, apple pie and baseball and seems fitting that just in time for the holidays and the season of giving thanks that a deserving family and a group of volunteers gathered to share in that dream.

Just in time for the holidays, a group of volunteers and an anxious family gathered to dedicate the latest Habitat for Humanity home in Camdenton. The keys to the home were presented to Jane Hoskinson and her 2 children, Matthew Hoskinson and Aaron Magg. The two boys still at home are the youngest of 10 children. The ceremony marked the 20th home that has been built between Habitat and their receiving partners in Camdenton. The keys were presented to Hoskinson and her sons by Tom Reth, a lontime board member and chairman of the construction committee who worked side-by-sade with the family doing what is called sweat equity. In addition to the affordable home, Jane and her sons helped build, the family received a number of housewarming gifts from Habitat as well as personalized quilts for each of them The quilts were sewn by members of the Quilt Guild. The group of quilters provides community service distributing quilts to various organizations and nursing homes.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Since 1999, Lake of the Ozarks Habitat for Humanity, which serves Camden County, MO, has helped a total of 87 people, including 58 children, leave behind inadequate housing situations and discover a path to own their own homes.

Habitat offers a hand up, not a handout, as they partner with selected families who combine their own sweat equity along with a small down payment and then buy their homes. LOTO Habitat offers their partner families an interest free mortgage.

LOTO Habitat for Humanity will be hosting seminars to select future homeowner partner families in the Spring. Locations and times will be announced. Anyone interested in learning about the Habitat program is welcome to attend one of these information seminars. Families who wish to apply must attend one of these seminars to learn how the program works and to pick up an application for home ownership.

Anyone interested in learning about the Habitat program at the Lake, or how they may help Habitat as a volunteer, may visit LOTO Habitat's website at www.habitatlake.org.

Construction began on house #17 in late 2015 after closing on its first home on Oct. 5, 1999.

Almost all who made this possible are volunteers, including those who raise the funds, build the homes, staff their ReStore and do the administrative work required by Habitat International and governmental agencies.

All funds are raised in advance and LOTO Habitat operates on a cash basis. It does not borrow money – all non-donated construction and operating expenses are paid for with money raised from individual, corporate, churches, other supporters and the ReStore operation. LOTO maintains a data base called the Groundbreakers Society which may be contacted when contributions are need for breaking ground on new construction. Funds are also available from the repayment of no-interest mortgages that were provided to the partner homeowners.

The primary source of funds is ReStore, a resale operation of donated building materials, furniture, appliances, lighting fixtures, household goods, paint and many other items except clothing. ReStore is located at 308 Keystone Industrial Park Drive, Camdenton.

Habitat is now looking forward to house #18.

To qualify, potential partner homeowners must have an income, generally between 25 and 60% of the median family income in Camden County as established by HUD which is sufficient to pay the mortgage principle, escrow for real estate taxes and homeowners insurance, and a small maintenance fund. Potential partner homeowners must be willing to put in a prescribed number of hours of “sweat equity” either by working on the home as it is being constructed or in other activities as approved by Habitat such as working in the LOTO ReStore.