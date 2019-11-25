Three things to do this week, including a free turkey dinner, holiday lights and a Christmas Village.

Free Turkey Dinner

The St. Anthony Catholic Church will once again celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a free turkey dinner for the community. The dinner, turkey and all the trimmings, will be served Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 1874 N Business Route 5 in Camdenton.

Holiday Lights

The City of Osage Beach will have their holiday lights display open seven days a week starting Nov. 30 from 5-9 p.m. Attendance is free.

Christmas Village

Every Friday-Sunday starting Nov. 29 Old Kinderhook is transformed into a Christmas Village. The community is invited to attend the festivities and enjoy food, music and events this season.