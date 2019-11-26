Recently the U.S. House passed the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer's Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903 / S. 901), critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.

Recently the U.S. House passed the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act, including key elements of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903 / S. 901), critical legislation that will improve the health outcomes of people living with dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease. My bride Shirley of 29 years was one of them. I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on Missouri families and across the nation and I want to thank Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer for supporting the House passage of the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, through the Reauthorization of the Older Americans Act.

Those with younger-onset Alzheimer’s face unique challenges when it comes to family, work, and finances. Also, the stigma associated with younger-onset Alzheimer’s can have a significant impact on their well-being and quality of life. Through the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act, individuals under the age of 60 living with the disease would have access to nutritional programs, respite services for family caregivers and other services to enhance quality of life.

Please join me in thanking Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer for his work to battle Alzheimer’s and to urge Senator Blunt and Senator Hawley to call for the Senate to schedule a vote on the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019.

To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

-Dave Tomlinson Advocate Camdenton, Missouri