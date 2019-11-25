Traffic stop leads to arrest on active warrants.

On 11/23/19 Deputies were attempting to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle whereas the passenger was known to have active warrants. During the attempted traffic stop, the driver failed to stop for deputies and continued to the Gerbes’ Grocery Store Parking Lot in Camdenton. As the vehicle slowed, the passenger fled the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject was taken into custody without incident.

The driver, James P Winfrey age 51 out of Fulton was charged with Interfering with an Arrest with a bond of $500.00.

The passenger, Matthew D Valentine Age 41 of Camdenton was arrested on 7 Felony warrants and 2 misdemeanor warrants out of Camden County with no bond. Valentine was also charged with one additional count of Felony Resisting Arrest with a bond of $10,000.00.

Both individuals remain at the Camden County Correctional Facility.