A Camdenton man was arrested following a motor vehicle accident on Spencer Creek Road, striking a deputy in the face.

On 11/20/19 deputies were in the area of Spencer Creek Road assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a motor vehicle accident. During the investigation, a male passenger, who was extremely intoxicated, became aggressive towards law enforcement. While deputies were attempting to calm the subject down, he struck a deputy in the face. After a brief altercation, the subject was taken into custody without further incident.

Cory J Blume Age 30 of Camdenton was charged with Assault- 3rd degree special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest. His bond was set at $50,000.00 Surety. Blume later bonded on the charges.