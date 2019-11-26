A great way to spend an evening this holiday season is at light parks in the area. Festive displays and holiday lights can be found at a number of parks in the Lake area.

Enchanted Village of Lights, Laurie

The largest drive-thru light park in the area, you’ll experience 28 acres of holiday lights and displays. Open each night at 5 p.m. through January 1, 2020. Thousands of vehicles will drive through the Laurie Hillbilly Fairgrounds this year. Taking a tour of the lights is free, but donations are accepted.

Holiday Light Park, Osage Beach

The city of Osage Beach Holiday Lights is open at the Osage Beach City Park each night from 5-9 p.m. from Nov. 30-Dec. 31. The drive-thru park is free. .

Unity Circle of Lights, Versailles

The Versailles City Park is lit up for the holidays. The park is located at the junction of Hwy. 5 and 52 and is open each night.

Festival of Lights, Laurie

The second holiday light display in Laurie is on the grounds of the Shrine of St. Patrick Church. Opens Thanksgiving day, running through January 1. The light park is a drive thru.