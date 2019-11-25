Flowering Marijuana plants, 140 starter plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substance was seized.

On 11/22/19 the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a drug investigation on Bollinger Creek Rd, in the Climax Springs Area. As a result of the investigation, a large marijuana grow was located. 291 Flowering Marijuana plants, 140 starter plants, an amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substance was seized. One male subject was arrested as a result of the investigation.

James B Garr Age 56 of Climax Springs was charged with:

Count I Class C felony Manufacture of a controlled substance

Count II Class D Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

Count III Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Garr remains at the Camden County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 bond.