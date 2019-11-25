On 11/24/19 deputies were assisting Lake Ozark Police with an inmate who was urinating within the cell and attempting to flood the holding cell.

On 11/24/19 deputies were assisting Lake Ozark Police with an inmate who was urinating within the cell and attempting to flood the holding cell. Deputies accompanied officers to the hospital where the subject became combative. As deputies were assisting the subject to a patrol unit, the subject kicked a deputy in the groin. Upon arrival at the Camden County Correctional Facility, the subject attempted to kick more deputies in the groin area. The subject was placed in a secure holding cell and on a 24 hour hold for assault.

Kurtis B Campbell age 22 of Lake Ozark was charged with Felony 3rd Degree Assault on a special victim and 4th degree assault with a bond of $5000.00. Campbell was later released on bond.