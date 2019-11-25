Once families have gorged themselves on everything Thanksgiving has to offer, many will go out shopping to seek all the deals and sales for Christmas on Friday. The Black Friday after Thanksgiving has become something of a holiday in its own right and two downtown Mexico business owners have clubbed together to encourage the community to shop local on this "holiday."

"Tarah at Martha Rose and I are coordinating door busters," The Sparkly Pig owner April Baker said. "I know Melody will have sales. We're just doing fun stuff to promote the downtown area. We're just doing what we can to keep people shopping local for Black Friday."

The Sparkly Pig and Martha Rose's door busters will be available while supplies last. Customers also can receive additional discounts through a scratch card with discounts starting at 20%.

"Why is it necessary to go out of town when there is a lot here," Baker said.

This year's shopping season, which "officially" starts Friday will be shorter than in years past. Since Thanksgiving hits right at the end of the month, there will be 26 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There was approximately and extra week last year.

Many larger retailers also are foregoing some aspects of the traditional Black Friday in favor of Black Friday-type deals in the lead up to Friday. It's better to track pricing on larger-ticket items from October through Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving.

If one does go out shopping on Black Friday, it's recommended to go with a list and get what you actually need, either for yourself or as gifts.