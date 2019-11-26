Dierbergs Markets store location at Lake of the Ozarks raised over $4,000 for Dogwood Animal Shelter in its recent register campaign.

Dierbergs Markets store location at Lake of the Ozarks raised over $4,000 for Dogwood Animal Shelter in its recent register campaign. A check presentation took place to present the funds donated to the shelter in support of stray animal welfare. Dierbergs ran a donation campaign at the registers to benefit Dogwood Animal Shelter from Tuesday, August 13-Monday, September 9.

“We are very proud of all of our associates for getting behind this great event to support The Dogwood Animal Shelter, a great, local, organization! We had two cashiers at Lakeview Point that distinguished themselves in this fundraiser. Julie Andrews solicited $1,017 in donations and Terry Miller raised $684. Julie ranked number one among all 25 Dierbergs locations and Terry came in in fourth place. Thank you as well to all of our amazing customers who made contributions,” Chris Colter, Assistant Store Director at Dierbergs Lakeview Pointe said.

The Dogwood Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter and low-cost spay/neuter clinic located in Linn Creek. For more information, go to www.daslakeoftheozarks.com.