Two vehicles heading westbound on Highway 54, east of Cross Creek Road, collided after slowing due to traffic.

Two vehicles heading westbound on Highway 54, east of Cross Creek Road, collided after slowing due to traffic Friday night.

Larry S. Cornett, 41, was driving with Sera A. Cline, 44, and slowed their 2008 Toyota 4Runner as traffic slowed. Alfredo Diaz-Rios, 34, did not notice and ran his 2015 Chevy 2500 into the rear of Cornett’s vehicle. Cornett and Cline were transported to Lake Regional Hospital with moderate and minor injuries respectively. Diaz-Rios was not injured.

Both vehicles received moderate damage. Cornett and Cline were both wearing safety devices at the time of the accident, Diaz-Rios was not.