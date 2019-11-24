The Morgan County Schools in Stover are working with the county health department after a suspected case of bacterial meningitis was reported. The district issued a notice to parents on Thursday evening, cancelling classes, all school related activities and closing all buildings for a thorough cleaning.

The district is asking anyone with possible symptoms to seek medical attention. The release indicated the student was a junior high basketball player. The basketball team, student with religious exemptions from immunizations or those who have recently been ill with persistent strep should take precautions. Bacterial meningitis is a serious, sometimes fatal infection and can spread. According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people recover from meningitis. However, permanent disabilities (such as brain damage, hearing loss, and learning disabilities) can result from the infection.

Meningitis is an infection in of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

Signs and Symptoms

Fever Meningitis symptoms include sudden onset of

Headache Stiff neck

There are often other symptoms, such as

Nausea Vomiting Photophobia (eyes being more sensitive to light) Altered mental status (confusion)

Newborns and babies may not have or it may be difficult to notice the classic symptoms listed above. Instead, babies may

Be slow or inactive Be irritable Vomit Feed poorly

In young babies, doctors may also look for a bulging fontanelle (soft spot on infant’s head) or abnormal reflexes. If you think your baby or child has any of these symptoms, call the doctor right away.

Symptoms of bacterial meningitis can appear quickly or over several days. Typically they develop within 3 to 7 days after exposure.

Later symptoms of bacterial meningitis can be very serious (e.g., seizures, coma). For this reason, anyone who thinks they may have meningitis should see a doctor as soon as possible.