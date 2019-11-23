A recent report from Zahra Ebrahimi, Ph.D., entitled “How Do Retirees’ Spending Patterns Change Over Time?” published by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI), examined the spending behavior of Americans aged 50 and older between 2005 and 2017. Not surprisingly, spending patterns show that as people age, their expenditures tend to decline. However, the financial advice industry tends to largely ignore this factor when recommending portfolio withdrawal strategies. Consider the following.

For background, most withdrawal strategies adjust for inflation indefinitely. For example, the well-known “4% rule” assumes a 4% initial portfolio withdrawal rate adjusted upward every year thereafter for inflation. After 30 years, an initial $20,000 withdrawal figure on a $500,000 portfolio would become $48,545 using the 4% rule.

However, spending needs likely don’t follow along with this increased cash flow. The EBRI report found that in 2017, average annual spending for those ages 50-64 was $55,000 versus $50,000 for those ages 65-74 and $39,000 for those ages 75 or older. In other words, those ages 75 and older were spending nearly 30% less on average annually than those ages 50-64 and 22% less than those ages 65-74.

The EBRI report also looked at major spending components within households for those ages 50-64, 65-74, and 75 and older to determine what made up those spending levels. Those areas of spending analyzed were: housing, food, health care, transportation, entertainment, gifts and contributions, and clothing.

What they found was only health care and gifts and contributions tended to increase as a percentage of household expenditures for older Americans. Other spending on food, transportation, entertainment and clothing tended to fall as people age. Intuitively this makes sense as retired people over 75 are less likely to eat out as much, drive as often or as far, spend on cable or streaming services or buy as many new clothes.

An area where spending remained nearly constant as a percent of household expenditures across the various age groups was housing costs. All ages were spending approximately 45-46% of their total expenditures toward housing. Still, average housing costs in 2017 were only $18,000 for those 75 and older versus $25,000 for those 50-64, a 28% decrease in actual cash outlaid.

Interestingly, the average household health care expenditures were nearly the same across all age groups in 2017 varying between $4,000 and $4,100. For those ages 75 and older, this represented 10.6% of household spending. Surprisingly, this was a 20% decline in expenditures (in 2017 dollars) when compared to 2005 when health care costs represented nearly 15% of annual household spending for this age group. Medicare Part D implementation in 2006 for drug coverage and increased subsidies through the Affordable Care Act are thought to have reduced these expenditures.

Not surprisingly, lower income households spend a greater percentage of their income on necessities such as food and housing, while higher income households spend more on entertainment and gifts and contributions. Nevertheless, across all age groups studied, there was an ability to decrease expenses on every major spending component during the Great Recession with the lone exception being health care.

If older Americans tend to spend less as they age and demonstrate an ability to reduce spending during economic downturns, perhaps plans that increase cash flows for 30 years aren’t the best portfolio withdrawal strategy. Good financial planning should provide higher income when people are willing and able to use it and recognize that spending needs later in life are often flexible and significantly less than they were previously. Dying with the biggest pile of cash might be a goal of Scrooge McDuck, but most people prefer to take pleasure in their retirement making memories and enjoying life—I couldn’t agree more!

Tim Sullivan is the owner of Clarity Financial LLC, a fee-only advisory firm in Columbia, a CFP practitioner and member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and has earned the Enrolled Agent designation from the IRS.