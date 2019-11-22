JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –State Rep. Ben Baker will serve in a leadership position with the nation’s largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators. Baker was named state chair for Missouri by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which is comprised of nearly one-quarter of the country’s state legislators.

As an organization, ALEC is dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism. It serves as a forum for stakeholders to exchange ideas and develop real, state-based solutions to encourage growth, preserve economic security and protect hardworking taxpayers. As members of ALEC, state legislators gain the competitive advantage of shared knowledge and experience, as they are able to learn from one another about what policies have succeeded or failed in the states.

“It is an honor to be able to serve in a leadership role in this organization that does so much to facilitate information sharing between states. With this exchange of ideas between legislators, we are better able to tackle the tough policy issues that impact our respective states,” said Baker, R-Neosho. He added, “I am excited to get to work with my legislative colleagues to find innovative solutions to some of the most pressing issues here in Missouri and across the nation.”

Baker, who is in his first term in the Missouri House of Representatives, serves District 160, which includes Newton County. Baker is a member of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, the Downsizing State Government Committee, and the Workforce Development Committee. He also serves on the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. In addition to his legislative duties, Baker is a minister, missionary, former professor and the dean of students at Ozark Bible Institute in Neosho.