Over the last several weeks Officers have taken numerous reports of vehicle break-ins as well as stolen vehicles throughout the City. Officers recently recovered three of the stolen vehicles. During an extensive investigation into these vehicle thefts by the Criminal Investigations Unit, Detectives were able to identify two suspects and obtained a search warrant for their residence.

During the early morning hours of November 20th, the Osage Beach Police Department, assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol S.W.A.T. team, served the search warrant, multiple stolen items along with drugs were seized. Two subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Jail awaiting charges. This investigation is ongoing at this time and when new information becomes available, it will be released.

Two suspects have been charged in Camden County in this case.

Jeffrey Ray Ford w/m – age 26 from Osage Beach - Delivery of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Device $150,000.00 Bond

Megan K Scott w/f – age 39 from Osage Beach - Delivery of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid $150,000.00 Bond

The search warrant was served at 5655 Heron Bay Apt # D303.