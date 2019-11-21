According to the victim, the vehicle had been stolen by a known person. Later that evening deputies located the vehicle and suspect at the Osage Beach Walmart.

On 11/15/19 deputies responded to the area of Show Me Lane in Camdenton reference to a stolen vehicle. According to the victim, the vehicle had been stolen by a known person. Later that evening, deputies located the vehicle and suspect at the Osage Beach Walmart. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Nathan S Wilson age 36 out of Lake Ozark was charged with 1st Degree Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. He remains at the Camden County Detention Center on a $5000.00 surety bond.