The Lake Area Chamber, Camdenton Chamber and Lake West Chamber recently held a joint ribbon cutting for Lindyspring at 1063 Industrial Drive in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on November 8th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Attendees included Lindyspring staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, Camdenton Chamber staff, Lake West Chamber staff, board members, volunteers and many Lindyspring customers. Lindyspring is the oldest independent water treatment company in the lake area, dating back to the 1970. They service the entire lake region and now offer residential and commercial bottled and bottleless water coolers, and sell and lease residential and commercial systems. Lindyspring specializes in: reverse osmosis drinking water, water softeners and filtration systems, and any type of water problem can be serviced by them. Lindyspring is dedicated to providing great water at the Lake of the Ozarks and providing excellent customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.lindyspringlakeoftheozarks.com or call (573)-348-5044.