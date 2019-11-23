In honor of Veteran’s Day, First Bank of the Lake once again has partnered with the Missouri Bankers Association to provide Segways for men and women injured in Iraq and Afghanistan. First Bank of the Lake customers and employees raised over $700.00 for Segs4Vets, a volunteer program that provides Segway mobile transporters to help severely injured veterans.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, First Bank of the Lake once again has partnered with the Missouri Bankers Association to provide Segways for men and women injured in Iraq and Afghanistan. First Bank of the Lake customers and employees raised over $700.00 for Segs4Vets, a volunteer program that provides Segway mobile transporters to help severely injured veterans.

“We are honored to help the men and women who proudly serve to protect our freedoms. Participating in Segs4Vets gives our bank and our community the opportunity to thank veterans and their families for their sacrifices to keep our nation safe,” said President and CEO Mike Anderson

MBA is conducting its 11th fundraising campaign for Segs4Vets, the association’s designated charity. Since 2009, banks in Missouri, their employees and communities and MBA associate members have raised more than $623,000 to support Segs4Vets. Donations from MBA members and their communities exceeded $74,000 in 2018. This year’s Segs4Vets goal is $77,000.

“Seven is key to this year’s Segs4Vets campaign,” said Max Cook, MBA president and CEO. “We can purchase seven Segways for $77,000 if we reach our 2019 goal, and this will push Segs4Vets donations from MBA and our members pass $700,000!”

Launched in 2005, Segs4Vets is a grassroots program administered by volunteers. The cost to provide a Segway is more than $10,000. The cost for an ALLY chair, a modified Segway chair, is $15,000. For every $1 donated, 98 cents supports Segs4Vets’ mission — helping severely injured men and women returning from Iraq and Afghanistan to choose the path of independence and to remain productive members of society.

“Every year, I tell bankers how much I am amazed at their generosity to support our veterans through Segs4Vets,” Cook said. “I am proud of First Bank of the Lake’s commitment to support the men and women who make sacrifices to support our freedoms.”

“When men and women serving our nation suffer serious injury and permanent disability, they must have resources and tools that help them live independently and contribute to society,” said Jerry Kerr, president and co-founder of Segs4Vets. “Segs4Vets empowers these men and women, giving them a new outlook on life.”



The Missouri Bankers Association is a statewide trade and professional organization in Jefferson City that represents the interests of more than 250 banks and savings and loans in Missouri. MBA serves as the principal advocate for the Missouri banking community and provides educational opportunities, products and services that assist bankers with enhancing their banking operations. For more information, visit mobankers.com.

Segs4Vets is a nonprofit organization gifting Segways to combat injured veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, helping veterans choose the path of independence to once again become productive members of society and their families as they continue to serve our nation. Designated one of the Best Independent charities in America, Segs4Vets has been awarded the Independent Charities Seal of Excellence. For more information, visit segs4vets.com.