Catch the spirit of a French Christmas at Felix Vallé House State Historic Site as they celebrate Le Réveillon from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.

Catch the spirit of a French Christmas at Felix Vallé House State Historic Site as they celebrate Le Réveillon from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7. This annual celebration highlights the music, food, customs and decorations of an early 1800s French Christmas celebration. Taste traditional foods including a yule log cake called bûche de Noël and listen to historic music from hammered dulcimer player Rick Thum.

Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve.

This important Federal style limestone building features an authentically restocked mercantile store of the historic trading firm of Menard and Vallé. Built in 1818, this historic site was the home of one of Ste. Genevieve’s premier colonial families, Felix and Odile Pratte Vallé. The house features the family’s living quarters displaying beautiful early Empire furnishings with fully restored, original mantels and interior trim. An outside staircase on the back porch leads to fully furnished, second floor bedrooms. The charming garden features original brick and frame outbuildings. Special Saturday activities are offered seasonally.

Admission includes guided tours. Meet your guide in the gift shop located across the street. Open daily March-October and Thursday thru Sunday November-February.

The village of Ste. Genevieve was settled on the west bank of the Mississippi River in the early 1700's and is Missouri's oldest town, filled with historic attractions.

Much of historic Ste. Genevieve's charm and ambiance is due to the remarkable preservation of its original vertical log structures. Its narrow streets and fenced gardens surround some of the most significant eighteenth century architecture in the nation, offering visitors an unparalleled glimpse into its colonial past.

The city was in the late 18th century the capital of Spanish Louisiana, and, at its original location a few miles south, capital of French Louisiana as well.

Information provided by Missouri State Parks and visitstegen.com