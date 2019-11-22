Father John Schmitz blesses pilgrims with the Blessed Sacrament during a recent retreat at the National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, in Laurie.

Father John Schmitz blesses pilgrims with the Blessed Sacrament during a recent retreat at the National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, in Laurie. According to Catholic teaching, the Host is the real presence of Jesus. The retreat, sponsored by the Men of St. Joseph, also featured Morning Prayer at Old St. Patrick Church on O Road, a Rosary hike to the Shrine through the woods, an inspiring message from Dr. Gregory Mary Thompson, Stations of the Cross, and confession. The MOSJ sponsors two retreats each year, to call men of the area to renewed dedication to prayer, servant leadership of their families, and witness to the truth and beauty of the faith.