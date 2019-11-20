Independence Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide last Friday.

Police want to speak with Juan Fernandez, 46, of Independence, regarding the double shooting last week that killed 34-year-old Richard Denny of Kansas City.

The shooting happened in the 10600 block of East 15th Street, near South Hedges Avenue. Officers were called at 6:50 a.m., and they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals, and Denny soon died.

Police have not said where exactly the two people were found or what possibly led to the shooting.