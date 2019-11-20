Thousands of men came seeking employment at Bagnell Dam. The country was still in the grips of the Great Depression and, while Bagnell Dam did provide more than 20,500 people with jobs, it was still necessary to turn many away. Work, generally 9 to 12 hours per day for each person, went on around the clock. The pay scale in those days seems little compared to that of today: from 35 cents per hour to a little over a dollar per hour. With jobs so scarce, the workers were glad to have this pay scale, or any job at all for that matter.