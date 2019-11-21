The banter between Tri-County Lodging Association and Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty continues with a lengthy and detailed response from the organizations board of directors.

Late last week, including electing a new board of directors. Hasty’s letter came a week after voters in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties soundly defeated an increase in the lodging tax collected from overnight stays by TCLA. The proposed tax increase was to fund a destination soccer complex.

In the last 2 weeks prior to the election, a large group of supporters came out in opposition to the tax and , at the same time, raised questions about how TCLA was structured among other items.

Although Hasty and the other members of the Camden County Commission met with the opposition prior to the election, it wasn’t until after the vote that Hasty publicly called out TCLA.

Hasty said he had predicted the ballot issue would fail but other sources cite the presiding commissioner as being in support of the tax increase.

In the response issued on Tuesday by TCLA, the lodging association addressed multiple issues Hasty raised, including his allegation that he had never been notified of any meeting despite being considered an advisory board member due to his position as presiding commissioner.

TCLA also cleared up an allegation that Hasty had been barred from attending a meeting hosted by the taxing entity concerning legislation regarding taxing short-term home rentals. The meeting Hasty referenced was not hosted by TCLA. Expedia was, in fact, the host and in control of the meeting. The meeting Expedia organized was for homeowners.

In the meantime, a meeting has been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:00 a.m. in the Camden County commission office to discuss a legal opinion regarding TCLA and the collection and distribution of the lodging tax proceeds. It is currently uncertain whether statements made by Hasty are on a solo basis or if the rest of the commission stand behind him in these thoughts.

The lodging tax district was approved by voters in 1993 in the three counties surrounding Lake of the Ozarks. The district is the lake of the Ozarks Area Business District. In this case, it is the district within Camden County. TCLA is the entirety that is responsible for distributing the funds collected within the distric