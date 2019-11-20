From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2020, 100 students have been named State Winners in the Heisman Trophy Trust’s scholarship competition.

State Winners will receive a $500 college scholarship and continue to compete for the chance to become National Finalists or National Winners. National Finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to New York City to attend the 2019 Heisman Trophy Weekend events including the televised ESPN Heisman Trophy ceremony and 85th annual Heisman Dinner Gala.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.

To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2020, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 48 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.

The Heisman High School Scholarship continues the legacy of the Wendy’s® High School Heisman® Scholarship, a program created in 1994 by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas in partnership with The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

Over the past 25 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes. By inviting students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.

About the Heisman Trophy Trust

The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. Winners epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work. The Heisman Trophy Trust ensures the continuation and integrity of this award. The Trust, furthermore, has a charitable mission to support amateur athletes and to provide greater opportunities to the youth of our country. Our goal through these charitable endeavors is for The Heisman Trophy to symbolize the fostering of a sense of community responsibility and service to our youth, especially those disadvantaged or with special needs.