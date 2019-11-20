The Camdenton Speech and Debate Squad took the short jaunt down Highway 5 to compete with 19 other schools in the annual Lebanon Invitational tournament. Numerous Camdenton students earned honors at the competition.
The Camdenton Varsity placed 3rd of 20 schools and the squad placed 5th of 20 overall.
Finalists:
Alexia Jones 2nd Original Oratory and Humorous Interpretation
Aiden Risner and Dylan Frey- 3rd Policy Debate
Reily Dilks 4th United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Brooke Echternacht 4th Novice Program of Interpretation
Maile Huffman 4th Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Brooke Echternacht 4th Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Semi-Finalists (top 12):
Simon Miller International Extemporaneous Speaking and Informative Speaking
Conner Starkey Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking
Chase Pollack, Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking
Dylan Frey, United States Extemporaneous Speaking
Prascilla Pitts, Novice Informative Speaking
Josh Crane, Novice Humorous Interpretation
Blake Roettgen- Student Congress
Faith Johnson-Student Congress