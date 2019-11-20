The Camdenton Speech and Debate Squad took the short jaunt down Highway 5 to compete with 19 other schools in the annual Lebanon Invitational tournament. Numerous Camdenton students earned honors at the competition.

The Camdenton Varsity placed 3rd of 20 schools and the squad placed 5th of 20 overall.

Finalists:

Alexia Jones 2nd Original Oratory and Humorous Interpretation

Aiden Risner and Dylan Frey- 3rd Policy Debate

Reily Dilks 4th United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Brooke Echternacht 4th Novice Program of Interpretation

Maile Huffman 4th Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Brooke Echternacht 4th Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Semi-Finalists (top 12):

Simon Miller International Extemporaneous Speaking and Informative Speaking

Conner Starkey Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking

Chase Pollack, Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking

Dylan Frey, United States Extemporaneous Speaking

Prascilla Pitts, Novice Informative Speaking

Josh Crane, Novice Humorous Interpretation

Blake Roettgen- Student Congress

Faith Johnson-Student Congress