The Camdenton Chamber of Commerce and the Community Arts League will be sponsoring the Camdenton Christmas Business Hop. This year’s grand prize will be a $350 shopping spree with participating businesses. There will also be three $100 prizes, five $50 prizes and several $25 prizes. Tickets for participation will be at area businesses with a snowman painted on their windows. Take your tickets to each participating business and get a signature. Fill out your ticket and return it to Bill’s Art Center and Gallery, Fleeces to Pieces, and the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce.

The contest runs from December 2-28.