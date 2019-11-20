On Saturday, October 12, 2019 boaters had the opportunity to participate in the 34th Annual Fall Harbor Hop at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Harbor Hop is a poker hop in which participants pick up playing cards in order to build a winning poker hand and become eligible to win prizes. Players donate $20.00 per seven-card hand and start their run to draw their first card at any of the sponsoring restaurants and marinas along the Lake’s Main Channel, the Big Niangua and Gravois Arms.

This year there were 1748 hands sold and 40 different sponsors. We also enjoyed spectacular weather and fall foliage; all this combined to make this year’s Fall Harbor Hop a very successful event. Winners will be announced in a few weeks. You can view pictures of the event at facebook.com/funlake.

“This event is a great opportunity for visitors and locals to get out on the Lake,” states David Shipp, Director of Member Services for the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau. “At the Harbor Hop, we can guarantee a good time. We invite everyone to come join us for the Spring Harbor Hop on Saturday, May 2, 2020 and enjoy our beautiful Lake.”

The Spring Harbor Hop traditionally is held the first weekend of May to kick-off the summer boating season. The Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau sponsors the Spring Harbor Hop as well as the Fall Harbor Hop held the second weekend in October to extend the boating season. 40 waterfront establishment sponsors offer specials and entertainment to hoppers. Another sponsor is the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association.

For more information about the Harbor Hop and other events, attractions, shopping, lodging and dining at Central Missouri’s scenic Lake of the Ozarks, visit www.funlake.com or call 1-800-FUN-LAKE (386-5253).