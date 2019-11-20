Division Chief Josh Kingston says that no calls have been received since the incident that have led them to a culprit or any vehicle used in the string of fires.

Southwest Camden County Fire responded to four arson calls between 6:03 p.m. and 6:33 p.m. Monday night ranging from Carroll Cut Thru on West US Hwy 54 all the way near Baseball Field on South State Hwy 73. Division Chief Josh Kingston says that no calls have been received since the incident that have led them to a culprit or any vehicle used in the string of fires.

The fires set were simply lit on land in ditch lines. No structures were damaged in the multiple fires seen in the area and no individuals were harmed. None of the fires set grew to much size and Kingston says they all remained under an acre in size, with the largest being set near Carroll Cut Thru.

In arson incidents such as these, Kingston says that anyone viewing the action should call 911 immediately with any information about the people committing the crime or the vehicle used to move around. He also warned not to follow the arsonists involved, as they may have violent intentions.

Camden County Southwest Fire is asking anyone with information surrounding these fires, such as people involved or vehicles seen at the areas of arson, to call the fire district at 573-363-5995 or call the Camden County Sheriff's Office at (573) 346-2243.