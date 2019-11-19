Kendra Gerloff, fourth grade teacher at Hawthorn Elementary, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week.

Kendra Gerloff, fourth grade teacher at Hawthorn Elementary, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Kendra is a key contributor to our implementation of Leader in Me. She is responsive to her students' academic and social-emotional needs, making adjustments to instruction and support as needed. Kendra brings passion, energy and great ideas not only to her grade level team, but to Hawthorn Elementary as a whole. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Cam- denton students and district.