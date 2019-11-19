A 46-year-old Eldon woman was struck and killed on Highway 54 in Cole County while attempting to cross the roadway.

According to the Missouri Highway report, Rachel A Welch was struck by a vehicle in the passing lane of eastbound Highway 54 at the junction of Route E. The accident was reported at approximately 11:00 am Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Welch was identified as Harold R Brooks, 84, of Montreal. Brooks was driving a 2007 Lincoln Navigator.

No other information was provided.

In 2019, Troop F, which includes Camden, Miller and Morgan counties has reported 55 fatalities.