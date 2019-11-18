A teenager was shot and killed Sunday in a hunting accident in Knox County.

The Missouri Department of Conservation identified the victim as Richard Andrew Howe, 17.

The MDC said the shooter was Donald Howe, 75. They were in the same hunting party near Baring, Mo., in Knox County. The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

The victim was in a wooded area, while the shooter was in an open field when the incident took place.

MDC Northeast District Protection Supervisor Benny Pryor declined to release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation, but did issue a safety warning to hunters.

"We strongly encourage everyone to wear hunter orange as the law requires," he said.