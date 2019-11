Public Release:

Tonight, November 18th, 2019, Southwest Fire was toned to 4 different road set arson fires starting at 1803 and the last one was toned at 1833. The fires started at Carroll Cut Thru on West US Hwy 54 and extended through to near the Baseball Field on South State Hwy 73. These are arson sets, if anyone has any information you are encouraged to call the fire district office at 573-363-5995 or the Camden County Sheriff Office to report suspicious activity.