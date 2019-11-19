The Lake Media/Lake Sun family of publications has moved. As of Nov. 18, we have relocated to 4427 Osage Beach Parkway North, directly across from the entrance to the Osage Beach city park in the renovated Old School Commons building. We will continue to maintain our distribution and warehouse operations at our current location in Camdenton.

The Lake Media/Lake Sun family of publications has moved. As of Nov. 18, we have relocated to 4427 Osage Beach Parkway North, directly across from the entrance to the Osage Beach city park in the renovated Old School Commons building. We will continue to maintain our distribution and warehouse operations at our current location in Camdenton.

As the leading communications company in the region we pride ourselves on evolving with the times. Moving to a more centralized location is part of that evolution. The same is true with our commitment to being the best news and advertising outlet in our community. For example, while print readership is strong, our digital reach is even stronger with 90,000 monthly users visiting LakeNewsOnline.com and over 27,000 Facebook followers.

Our sales team will continue to provide customers with print and digital sales and marketing efforts for Lake Sun, LakeNewsOnline.com, Lake Leader, Lake Lifestyles magazine, Vacation News, Boats, Real Estate, and all of our other publications. Our news and sports reporters will continue to provide news, lifestyle and sports coverage throughout Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

We look forward to serving the communities of Lake of the Ozarks in our new location. We will soon be offering a drop off location in Camdenton for those who have items for the newspaper.

Watch for upcoming announcements about our move and open house. Call 573-346-2132 or email newsroom@lakesunonline.com