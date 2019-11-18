The Exchange Market Days was held at The Exchange Venue in Camdenton. The two-day event featured 30 vendors with a variety of goods for sale. The event kicked off the holiday shopping season at the Lake, with many other holiday markets scheduled for the coming weeks.

The Exchange Market Days was held at The Exchange Venue in Camdenton. The two-day event featured 30 vendors with a variety of goods for sale. The event kicked off the holiday shopping season at the Lake, with many other holiday markets scheduled for the coming weeks. Here is a look at a few coming up this season. Check out the events on Facebook for more information.



• Museum Farm Market & Bazaar, every Wednesday starting Nov. 20 until Dec. 25th at the Camden County Museum in Linn Creek

Hours are 3-7 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of shopping every Wednesday starting Nov. 20 until Dec. 25 when vendors set up booths to feature products for sale.



• Gift & Handmade Market, Nov. 23 at The Barn at Honeysuckle Farms in Iberia.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A gift & handmade market featuring handmade items such as signs, candles, quilts, bows, earrings, jellies, jams, soaps, and more. Boutique vendors and even some re-purposed and vintage booths. No cost to enter, but shoppers are asked to bring canned goods to be donated to a food pantry.



• Holiday Bazaar, Nov. 24 at the Osage Beach Senior Center in Osage Beach.

Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafts, chocolates, jewelry, hand-stamped greeting cards, glassware, herbal soap, books, and lots of handmade items will be for sale.



• SOTO Holiday Bazaar, Dec. 7 at School of the Osage High School.

Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Each year more than 100 booths feature products. There will also be pictures for Santa, a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle and concessions will be available.



• Christmas Market, Dec. 14 at Warehouse 55 in Eldon.

Tickets are $5 and are buy one, get one free. Local businesses and crafters will sell everything for the holiday season. There will be a Christmas tree lot, parade and tree lighting also held.