HUB Business Incubator

The HUB Business Incubator will host the first E-NITE Nov. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Missouri State Training Center, 35 College Street, Camdenton. E-Nite is an entrepreneurial night featuring a panel of entrepreneurs sharing start-up experiences in a collaborative environment.

Gala of Trees

The annual Gala of Trees will be held at Wobbly Boots Roadhouse. On Wednesday the Gala Kick-off Party will be at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet, a glass of Gala Punch and a chance to win the Gala Christmas Wreath to be given away at 8 p.m.

Jazz Band Concert

Sunrise Beach Little Theatre proudly presents the Lake Jazz Band who will be performing Holiday music and jazz tunes on Saturday, Nov 23rd at 7pm.