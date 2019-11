The old jail stands on the corner of the square near the 1870 Hickory County Courthouse in Hermitage, Missouri. Early on, there were no cells and prisoners easily escaped. Hickory County was named after “Old Hickory”, President Andrew Jackson. Organized in 1845, it had been known to French trappers and in the early 1800’s it was a Kickapoo Indian reservation. The Butterfield Stage stop was at nearby until 1861. The county experienced several raids during the Civil War.