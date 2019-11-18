The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Smart Spot Storage at 4595 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on November 12th, 2019 at 4:30 pm.

Attendees included Smart Spot Storage staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new facility in Osage Beach and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. Smart Spot Storage is located in Osage Beach, and specializes in making their storage units, clean, secure and climate and humidity controlled.

Smart Spot Storage focuses on offering a variety of storage unit sizes and types to make sure they can handle of all of your storage unit needs. They offer all of their customer’s online rentals, and online bill pay 24/7 to make your experience quick and easy. For more information, visit their website at www.smartspotstorage.com or call (573)-552-1125.