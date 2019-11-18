John and Lynn Farrell, owners of John Farrell Real Estate Company, were presented the Award of Distinction by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) in Kansas City last week. The Osage Beach couple were honored for their continued support of State Fair Community College at Lake of the Ozarks.

“John and Lynn are two of the college’s most dedicated supporters,” said Dr. Joanna Anderson SFCC president. “We are proud to call them friends, and their contributions truly do improve the lives of students here at the lake.”

The Farrells have organized the Genuine Country Music Association’s (GCMA) Classic Country Jamboree at the Lake of the Ozarks for seven years. A portion of the proceeds from the Jamboree fund scholarships for lake area students who attend SFCC at the lake.

“Neither John nor I attended college,” said Lynn Farrell during her acceptance speech. “So we are committed to providing that opportunity to students in the area.”

Since 2013, the Farrells have raised over $84,000 for scholarships at the jamboree. That figure does not include the money raised at this year’s jamboree held last month at the Lodge of the Four Seasons. Those scholarships are specifically designated for students around the Lake of the Ozarks to attend SFCC.

State Fair Community College has served the Lake of the Ozarks for 36 years and offers academic and technical programs including Missouri’s highest ranked nursing program at Lake of the Ozarks.