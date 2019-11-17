From The Examiner during the week of Nov. 10-15, 1969:

• “STUDENTS SHOW PATRIOTISM” – More than 1,000 students of Truman High School stood up in support of America today and this country’s Viet Nam policy on the eve of tomorrow’s mass march on Washington. The youths displayed their feelings by wearing red, white and blue arm bands prepared by Mrs. Richard Evans, the mother of a Truman graduate who was killed in Viet Nam. About 20 students appeared in protest wearing black arm bands. Organizer of the patriotic campaign was senior Ron Finke who said he personally feels very strongly about patriotism, or the lack of it. “I wore this band in support of America and as a mild protest for tomorrow’s march,” Finke said. (Note: The protest in Washington drew about 500,000 people, one of several large anti-war protests that year and said to be the largest political rally in U.S. history.)

• “MOST BACK NIXON’S VIET POLICY” – Most Independence residents contacted this week and asked to express their opinions on this month’s moratorium on the Viet Nam war stand firmly in support of the nation’s policy, but they also agree with the demonstrators’ right to dissent, according to the results of an Examiner poll. J. Kenneth War, a science teacher at Palmer Junior High School: “My personal belief is that we have the freedom to express our opinions, and if the demonstrators approach this in an orderly manner, this is fine, as long as they are peaceful. We have an obligation to look at all viewpoints of a controversial question like this one and express our opinion, as long as we do this peacefully.”

• “ABBEY ROAD ARRIVES” – The long-awaited album has arrived. To some it is a grave disappointment, to others a happy surprise. But this is the way it has always been – the Beatles lose fans with every new album they record, and always manage to procure a few new following to make up the difference. “Come Together” is a striking example of the non-sensical (for lack of a better word) lyrics John Lennon introduced with “I Am The Walrus” on Magical Mystery Tour.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Nov. 10-15, 1919:

• “MANY DOCTORS FEAR ANOTHER ‘FLU’ EPIDEMIC” – No cure has been discovered for the dreaded, insidious Spanish Influenza, and many of the most prominent doctors fear an epidemic of the “Flu” during the coming fall and winter months, as bad, if not worse, that the one last winter. The great death toll that resulted from the “Flu” was greater than the losses of the American army during the World War. It carried away the young and old, the weak and strong, yet was most dangerous to those who seemed to be in vigorous health, young men and women who looked strong and well enough to resist any disease.

• “ ’POSSUMS IN DANGER.” – An opossum hunt and dinner is the goal toward which official scoutdom in Greater Kansas City, including Independence, is looking. The place, of course, is not yet made public for fear the opossums should take warning and flee to a place of greater safety. Carl, the big fat cook late of Camp Kirkland, at Urban Lake, last summer, will go along and cook the “’Possums” and trimmings. All Scout officials (but not the boys this time) have been invited to go. They are to meet at the flagpole on the Independence public square at 8 o’clock Saturday night. It is promised that the return will be made not later than midnight, so that everybody can be in good shape for Sunday School and church the next day.

