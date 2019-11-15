On Friday morning, November 15, 2019 Camdenton High School administrators and Camdenton Police investigated threatening comments made by a student and the juvenile was later transported to Camden County Juvenile Detention Center for further investigation.

Investigations of this nature are always difficult as officers must evaluate the totality of the circumstances to determine the level of concern for the incident. We are very proud that students came forward to report these concerns and hope that students will realize that statements of the nature will always be taken seriously. Even said in a joking manner, the student could face serious repercussions, including school disciplinary action and criminal charges. Investigation to continue.

While looking into the first incident, School administration and Camdenton Police were advised of another possible threatening statement. No evidence of inappropriate speech or conduct was found so this matter has been referred to school officials.

In light of recent school violence, we would encourage parents to discuss these issues with their children. They need to understand the seriousness and long reaching impact making such statements can have but also need to understand that reporting comments can prevent a tragic event. We all want to keep our school safe so encourage them "If you see something, say something."