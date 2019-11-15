Ameren Missouri and United Way are partnering for a second year with statewide Energy Assistance Agencies to support active military families and veterans with paying their utility bills.

The fund will provide $50,000 in bill assistance. Last year the program helped more than 190 families.

Veterans, active military members or their spouses who are without service or have a disconnect notice are eligible to apply by calling the United Way at 1-800-427-4626.

Each family is eligible for up to $600 in assistance.