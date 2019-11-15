The Greater Lake Area Chorale opens its 2019 Christmas Concert Season on Sunday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Eldon (209 S. Aurora St.) This year’s concert is an eclectic blend of classical, sacred and contemporary seasonal music including a selection from Handel’s “The Messiah”, new versions of traditional Christmas carols, a traditional carol, and enjoyable movie and Broadway songs. Come and enjoy! Something for everyone. Additional concerts will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 at West Lake Christian Church, Laurie; Sunday, Dec. 8 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Lake Ozark; Monday, Dec. 9 at Versailles United Methodist Church; Sunday, Dec. 15 at New Life Nazarene Church, Camdenton. Sunday concerts are at 2:00 p.m. Monday concert is at 7:00 p.m. Concerts are free with a free-will offering taken. For more information, contact Tracy Garrett, Director (214-206-5807) or Nancy Hayes, President (573-280-1971).