Relevé Dance Academy presented their senior dancers with scholarships sponsored by Team Sykora of State Farm Insurance. All four dancers will be pursuing a collegiate education in dance following their high school graduation. This scholarship has allowed these students to be involved with all dance training at Relevé, as well as additional training throughout the state. Relevé is proud to help prepare their students for a successful career in the dance and entertainment industry. These scholarships were awarded at Relevé’s Performance Company Showcase on November 8th. The 43-member company, with dancers ranging from 5-18 years old, has been rehearsing these routines since June. The company will travel regionally to compete these professional caliber routines in the coming spring. The team is led by Mackenna Bennett and Kendal Surdyke.