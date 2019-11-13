Lake Regional radiologic technologists celebrate National Radiologic Technology Week each year by making blankets for Lake Regional Cancer Center patients.

Lake Regional radiologic technologists celebrate National Radiologic Technology Week each year by making blankets for Lake Regional Cancer Center patients. Hospital and community volunteers support this effort, which annually produces more than 100 blankets. This year, the observance was Nov. 3-9.

“We feel blessed to provide warmth and comfort to members of our community during such a difficult time in their lives,” said Kristy Wood, RT(R)(M).

Lake Regional’s Diagnostic Imaging department is staffed by more than 80 employees who perform approximately 100,000 procedures annually. Many of the radiologic technologists have worked for the hospital for more than 20 years and have witnessed rapid advances in imaging technology. Just last fall, Lake Regional Imaging Center began providing 3-D mammograms. Specialties in the field of radiologic technology include breast imaging and digital mammography; computed tomography (CT) scan; cardiac and peripheral interventional procedures; magnetic resonance imaging (MRI); nuclear medicine; radiation therapy; bone density scans; ultrasound; and general diagnostic radiology.

