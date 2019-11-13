Lake Regional Health System welcomes nurse practitioners Kayla Blaes, MSN, FNP-C, and Jasha Conner, FNP-C. “Nurse practitioners provide high-quality, personalized health care,” said Michael Burcham, vice president, Physician Practices.

Lake Regional Health System welcomes nurse practitioners Kayla Blaes, MSN, FNP-C, and Jasha Conner, FNP-C. “Nurse practitioners provide high-quality, personalized health care,” said Michael Burcham, vice president, Physician Practices. “Kayla and Jasha are trained not only to diagnose and manage acute and chronic illnesses but also to partner with patients to prevent disease and promote health. We are grateful to have these skilled, knowledgeable professionals serving our patients.”

Blaes cares for patients at Lake Regional Express Care – Eldon. Patients do not have to be established with the clinic to visit Express Care.

“I take the time to listen fully and respond thoughtfully to my patients’ needs and concerns,” Blaes said. “I not only provide treatment but also guidance to help patients and families manage their health in a meaningful way.”

Blaes earned her Master of Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Graceland University in Independence, Missouri. She previously served as a nurse in Lake Regional Emergency Department, and her husband, Andrew Blaes, AGACNP, is a Lake Regional hospitalist. They have one son and are expecting a second child. They enjoy spending time outdoors with family and friends, traveling and experiencing new adventures.

Lake Regional Express Care walk-in locations are open daily in Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach, and seasonally in Laurie. Conditions treated include infections, allergies, cuts, sprains and other issues that need medical attention but do not require an emergency response. See hours at lakeregional.com/ExpressCare.

Conner cares for patients at Lake Regional Nephrology. She works closely with Lake Regional Nephrologist Harbaksh Sangha, M.D., to provide care to patients with kidney disease related to diabetes, hypertension and other disorders, as well as dialysis treatments and long-term care for kidney transplants.

Conner previously served as a nurse in the Lake Regional Intensive Care Unit. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Maryville University in St. Louis. She wanted to become a nurse practitioner so she could become more involved in developing a plan of care for patients.

“I like being able to take time with my patients to allow for good communication and education,” she said. “Education is key when motivating patients to participate in self-care.” Born in North Carolina, Conner moved to Lebanon, Missouri, at the age of 5. She and her husband, Adam, have three teenage sons, who keep them busy. In her free time, she likes to be outdoors with her family.

To schedule an appointment at Lake Regional Nephrology, call 573-302-3000.