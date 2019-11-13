As Independence city officials continue to mull a proposed industrial development in the Little Blue Valley, developer Van Trust has come back with a different proposal for the site.

Representatives from the developer Tuesday showed revised plans they say address many of the citizen concerns expressed at the Oct. 22 Planning Commission public hearing. They also said they'd be willing to hold a community meeting and go back to the Planning Commission for another public hearing with the revised plans.

The commission voted against rezoning for the original plan for a 36-acre plat between Little Blue Parkway and Jackson Drive north of R.D. Mize Road.

In August, the council unanimously approved $37.15 million in developer-backed industrial bonds for the project – contingent on rezoning. No citizens spoke during the public hearing before that vote.

The revised plan calls for two speculative buildings with a combined 472,000 square feet, down from 560,000. They would be configured east-west instead of north-south, with truck docks on just one side and facing each other inward instead of on both long sides. The buildings could be divided up for three or four tenants.

Revised plans also call for increased setbacks, more trees along the perimeter and just one access point each on Little Blue Parkway and Jackson Drive.

During the Planning Commission meeting, nearby residents and neighboring landowners expressed concerns ranging from traffic and pavement to unsightly views, noise and light pollution and setting an undesired precedent for the area.

Rich Mueller of Van Trust said that meeting brought up “a lot of very good points,” so the firm went back to work with and came back with a plan he said was a “major step forward” in addressing citizen concerns.

“We want to build the most flexible mousetrap to catch the best tenants that we can,” he said.

Tuesday's council study session had no public hearing, but several dozen citizens attended the meeting, many bringing signs showing their opposition to the project. Many were not happy a council majority last week didn't vote to suspend council rules and allow public comment to the council regarding the project (which was not on the agenda). Mayor Eileen Weir said the public hearing during the Planning Commission meeting had been the site to gather public testimony. That meeting lasted more than three hours.

Council Member Karen DeLuccie had asked for the rules suspension, saying it meant more for citizens to address their elected officials. Only Scott Roberson voted with her.

If the rezoning plan goes to the City Council for a possible vote and citizens file a legal protest, it would require at least a 5-2 vote to pass.

City Manager Zach Walker said some large-scale non-residential development in the Little Blue Valley has been a point of discussion for city officials for more than 20 years, with four-lane road and other infrastructure in place, it's built to handle such development.

“It didn't just pop up like a morel mushroom in April,” Walker said of the Van Trust project.

Still, given the citizen response, it's good to slow down and “hit the pause button.”

Bryan Kidney, director of finance administration, said that even with tax abatement, site improvements would mean the city, county and especially schools will still receive far more revenue from payments in lieu of taxes than they currently do from the farmland. For the Independence School District, it would be about $1.89 million over the 20-year abatement than just $6,700 with nothing done.

Tom Lesnak, president of the Independence Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Council, said he and developers have tried over the years to get firm plans for development elsewhere in the Little Blue Valley. But other sites like at Lake City, near the Blue Valley Power Plant and even across Little Blue Parkway from the Van Trust proposal have been considered too far from Interstate 70, too costly because of infrastructure needs, or not in line with current market demands.

The Van Trust proposal, on the other hand, checks all the boxes, Lesnak said. Furthermore, he said, the lack of available, first-class industrial space means the city has missed out on business possibilities and potentially will miss more.

“We are being left behind; we are missing out on opportunities,” Lesnak said.

Randall Pratt, who owns the land across from the Van Trust proposal and had strongly voiced his disapproval of the original plan, said the revised plan is a “significant” step in the right direction but still leaves questions.

“It's still an industrial park and not a business park,” he said, the latter of which he would prefer for the area and hopes could be constructed on his land across Little Blue Parkway.

The revised plan addresses the setback and the number and location of possible trucks, he said, but made no mention of a possible third building that could come later across Jackson Drive on land that's already zoned industrial.

“The city needs to define standards on what is industrial, not the developer,” he said. “The positive result is that we're slowing this down so we can evaluate the project in a broader form.”